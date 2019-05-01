High school holds 'Adulting' classes
More than one hundred students will know how to make small house repairs, change their own tire and even hem a pair of pants.
Grade 12 students at E.J. Lajeunesse in Windsor, are one step closer to living on their own.
More than one hundred students are learning life skills to prepare them for adulthood.
- Car maintenance: changing a tire, checking oil.
- Home maintenance: patching a hole in drywall, checking breakers, using power tools
- Financial planning: budgeting, credit cards
- Clothing: sewing a button, hemming pants, how to iron and sort laundry
- Cooking for one: 5 meals you can make with 1 rotisserie chicken
- Mindfulness: stress management
CBC Windsor caught up with the students to see firsthand how these courses helped the students.
