High school holds 'Adulting' classes

Grade 12 students at E.J. Lajeunesse in Windsor, are one step closer to living on their own.

More than one hundred students are learning life skills to prepare them for adulthood.

Car maintenance: changing a tire, checking oil.

Home maintenance: patching a hole in drywall, checking breakers, using power tools

Financial planning: budgeting, credit cards

Clothing: sewing a button, hemming pants, how to iron and sort laundry

Cooking for one: 5 meals you can make with 1 rotisserie chicken

Mindfulness: stress management

CBC Windsor caught up with the students to see firsthand how these courses helped the students.