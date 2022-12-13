High school students gather food donations to fill a Windsor city bus

Some students at Vincent Massey Secondary School (VMSS) canvassed the neighbourhood on Tuesday with the goal of collection enough food bank doantions to fill a Transit Windsor bus.

"It's the time of year when everyone is kind of in need," said leadership teacher Chris Thomson, whose leadership, gym and health students were out picking up the donations.

Students went door to door collecting cans and dried food, and handing out bags for their South Windsor neighbours to fill with donations. The donations will go to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

Rayan Elgaroush, a VMSS student who participated in the drive, said he didn't expect so many people to donate.

"There was a lot of help coming from the community," he said.

Elgaroush said that inflation has impacted everyone, and that he knows many families are struggling this holiday season.

"Even people that are still in school, it's affected all of us, our families," he said.

Rayan Elgaroush, pictured with fellow student Yvonne Shi, said he believes his school will need to collect around 10,000 food donations to fill the city bus. (Nav Nanwa/CBC)

Thomson said the students in his class are motivated to fill the city bus with cans because they know "they're doing something good for their community."

"This is just pure giving back," he said.

The food drive is also going on inside the school, with different grades competing to donate the most food.

On Tuesday morning, students were able to gather about 500 items from canvassing, which will go toward filling the city bus next week. Elgaroush said he estimates they will need to collect at least 10,000 cans to fill the bus.

Elgaroush said he believes the school and the community can reach that goal.

"I believe in Windsor, to be honest. There's a lot of good people here," he said.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!