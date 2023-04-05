New plans would see high-rise developments sprouting up around Windsor

Two developers will appear before a committee at Windsor city hall today with plans for high-rise apartment buildings. One would be in the east end, the other in the west.

The first would see a nine-storey structure built next to the Tim Horton's at the corner of Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Parkway. It would have 172 units.

The second project would go on Huron Church Road, between the Food Basics and Assumption high school It would have 3 apartment towers with a total of 640 units

Projects such as these could play a key role in helping Windsor meet its commitment of building 13 thousand new homes by 2031.Together, these two projects would take care of 6 per cent of the target.

Jim Morrison is the city councillor for Ward 10. He is the chair of the standing committee on development and says projects like these are what's needed for Windsor.

