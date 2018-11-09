High demand for potassium iodide pills has Essex County playing the waiting game

A high demand for potassium iodide (KI) pills has Essex County residents playing the waiting game.

Since October, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been accepting online requests from people wanting to pick up the free pills, which protect against thyroid cancer in the case of a nuclear emergency.

But those who live in Amherstburg, Belle River, Tecumseh, Kingsville, LaSalle, Leamington or Oldcastle and have yet to put in a request for the pills now have to wait about six to eight weeks to get their hands on them.

If you attempt to put in an online request for KI pills in Amherstburg, Belle River, Tecumseh, Kingsville, LaSalle or Leamington or Oldcastle, this is what you'll see on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website. (wechu.org)