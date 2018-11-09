High demand for potassium iodide pills has Essex County playing the waiting game
Pills protect against thyroid cancer in case of emergency at nearby nuclear plants
A high demand for potassium iodide (KI) pills has Essex County residents playing the waiting game.
Since October, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been accepting online requests from people wanting to pick up the free pills, which protect against thyroid cancer in the case of a nuclear emergency.
But those who live in Amherstburg, Belle River, Tecumseh, Kingsville, LaSalle, Leamington or Oldcastle and have yet to put in a request for the pills now have to wait about six to eight weeks to get their hands on them.
The pills are to be used in case there is a emergency at the two nearby nuclear power plants in Michigan and Ohio.
Emergency preparedness coordinator Kathy Bennett said accepting requests online allows the health unit to maintain a record of who has the medication.
"The medication does expire in seven years so we want to be able to reach out in the future and notify people," said Bennett, adding each KI pill kit has enough medication for four to six people.
She added, in the event of a nuclear emergency, people would be directed to take the KI pills by order of "the medical officer of health."
A steady stream of people came dropped in to Tecumseh's Fire Station #1 to pick up their KI pills, like Cecelia Citron. She lives about 20 minutes away in Belle River and said having the pills in her household makes her feel a little more secure.
"I would take them. It prevents thyroid cancer. So anything to protect yourself is beneficial," said Citron.
Brian Houston, councillor for Tecumseh's Ward 4, also picked up the KI pills Friday and said he feels more confident about having them readily available.
"Hopefully, they never have to be used, but if it is, then we're prepared," said Houston.
There are currently only three locations where people can pick up KI pills:
- Essex Fire Station #3 in Harrow on Nov. 26
- Essex Fire Station #1 in the Town of Essex on Nov. 30
- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor on Dec. 5.
Starting in 2019, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is planning to distribute pills by mail and possibly hold additional pick-up sessions.