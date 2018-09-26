When the Detroit Red Wings score their next goal, keep your ears open for the goal anthem. It may be a song called Devil in Disguise from Windsor band Autumn Kings.

The Wings never said they were looking for a new goal anthem. There wasn't a submit-your-own-song contest. The team never even approached the band.

According to Jake Diab, lead guitarist and vocalist for the Autumn Kings, it all started from a "cold email."

"I simply just sent them the song. I said, 'Everybody is telling me that this would be an excellent hockey song. Take a listen and I'd love to hear your thoughts.' The team immediately started playing it right away," said Diab, adding the song was tested in pre-season games to gauge the crowd's reaction.

A Red Wings staff member called Diab a couple of weeks ago, he said, to let the band know their song was selected as one of the team's goal anthems for the 2018-19 season.

But the Windsor band's affiliation with the 11-time Stanley Cup Champions won't end there.

"We're going to be playing at Kid Rock's bar [in Little Caesars Arena] from now until February. We've got a couple dates there," said Diab, adding a live, on-ice performance during intermission may be in the band's future.

Tap on the player below to hear Devil in Disguise by the Autumn Kings:

"I checked last night — 19,515 people can fit in that arena and they're going to be hearing our song every single night. I can only imagine how it's going to exponentially grow our band," said Diab, adding he hopes that growth will translate into higher attendance at live shows.

Signing with Kid Rock's label 'very possible,' says guitarist

The Autumn Kings have been performing as a band only since 2015. But according to Diab, it's "very possible" that a deal with Kid Rock's label, Broken Bow Records, may be looming in the band's future.

Diab said Kid Rock's manager offered to facilitate co-writing sessions between the Autumn Kings and the record label's songwriters.

The Autumn Kings had the opportunity to meet Kid Rock, pictured third from left, at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 11. (Submitted by Jake Diab)

"That's certainly something we're keeping our eyes open," said Diab, adding the goal in messaging the Red Wings wasn't just to have the team play their song, but to become integrated in the North American music scene.

"It's about climbing the ladder ... and being convinced by our enthusiasm that we're a band that managers want to invest in."

Devil in Disguise will be one of two goal anthems used by the Detroit Red Wings when their regular season kicks off at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4.