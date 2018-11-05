Windsor high school students raise funds to buy bus passes for classmates

A group of W.F. Herman Secondary School students are on a mission to provide bus passes for their peers who have trouble getting to school.

The initiative is part of a class project, facilitated by Stephanie Wright, Naiya Templer-Teran and two other classmates.

"We talked to the [child youth workers] at our school and they said this is a big problem with high school students," said Templer-Teran.

As for Wright, she lives two kilometres away from the school, which falls under the boundaries of bus routes "specifically for French immersion students." She said students must live 2.5 kilometres — minimum — from the school to be eligible for bus access.

"It's about a 30-minute walk every morning. It is difficult for me when I do have to walk to get motivated in the morning especially when it is cold or if it's raining outside," said Wright, adding she once hurt herself while walking to school because of poor weather conditions.

Templer-Teran said she depends on Transit Windsor buses to take her to and from school, but they're usually very crowded because they pick up students from W.F. Herman, Catholic Central High School and Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate."

"So often, we'll leave a lot of kids behind because there's no room," said Templer-Teran. "I know a lot of kids struggle to get a bus pass every month, so sometimes a kid will come on with an expired bus pass and they often get caught and get kicked off the bus."

Their solution, as part of the class project, was to run a bake sale fundraiser during a recent parent-teacher interview night, which generated $308 for the group.

Their remaining goal is to raise $760 because it's enough to give two bus tickets for five students "every week for one year," said Wright, adding the group will be drafting a letter to ask for donations from surrounding businesses.

Once sufficient donations have been gathered, the money will be transferred to the school's child youth workers because "they know the students who are in need for of the bus tickets."

The five students who receive the bus tickets will remain anonymous.