Heritage Drive in LaSalle closed for sewer repair
Storm sewer work will close the road from Rushwood Crescent to Winfield Drive.
The repairs should alleviate flooding concerns
Heritage Drive in LaSalle, Ont. is closed for the next three days.
Storm sewer work will close the road from Rushwood Crescent to Winfield Drive.
Emergency vehicles and through traffic will have to find alternative routes or use posted detours to get around the construction zone.
The work is part of construction and renovations in the Heritage Estates subdivison and Heritage Park. The full project is expected to take until late fall to be completed.
The storm sewer work will ensure flooding that occurred in 2015 and 2016 will not occur again.
