Here's what you need to vote in Windsor today

CBC's Chris Ensing explains how you can vote without a voter ID card in today's Ontario election.

Polling stations will open across Ontario at 9 a.m. for people to fill out their ballots in person in the provincial election.

To vote you must be:

18 years of age or older.

a Canadian citizen.

a resident of Ontario.

If you're still not sure who to vote for, check out CBC News's quick guide to the parties and their platforms.

What to bring

Voters can show up to the polling station highlighted on their voter identification card which may have arrived by mail in the last couple of weeks.

You'll also need to bring a piece of identification that has your name on it. It could be as simple as showing a credit or debit card.

No voter card?

You can still vote if you didn't receive a voter identification card, or if you can't find it.

Head to Elections Ontario's website to figure out where you're able to vote.

You don't need to print anything, just head to the appropriate polling station with a piece of identification that has your name and address on it.

Here's a list of documents and cards that Elections Ontario will accept from a voter with or without a voter identification card:

Elections Ontario will accept any of the above pieces of identification. (Elections Ontario)

Pandemic rules apply

Elections Ontario will not make anyone wear a mask, but will have hand sanitizer and masks available at polling stations.

People are expected to keep their distance from polling officials cleaning down high touch surfaces during the day.

Polling officials will work behind plexiglass screens.

If someone has COVID-19 the day of the election and would like to vote, options are available. Just contact your riding's returning officer, whose information you can find on your voter identification card or on Elections Ontario's website.

No photos inside the polling station

Elections Ontario does not allow photography or video recording inside of polling stations.

"You must not take a photograph inside the voting location," said Jo Langham, senior manager of media and public engagement for Elections Ontario.

Langham said people can tell anyone they'd like who they voted for but they are not required to.

"We need to protect the integrity and the secrecy of the vote."

Langham expects results to come in shortly after the polls close at 9 p.m.

"We'll be able to find electors or register electors really quickly. Their ballot will be counted using a vote tabulator which also speeds up the process."

