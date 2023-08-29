Here's how to get rid of your flood garbage and tree limbs in Windsor-Essex

After last week's flooding and tornadoes, municipalities across the Windsor-Essex region are adding extra days and locations for trash pick up.

Find out when flood and yard waste pick ups are happening in your area.

Windsor

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, residents can call 311, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., to book a flood waste collection. All items must be brought to the curb for pick up.

Home owners are responsible for removing downed trees and downed tree limbs.

Regular yard waste pickups are scheduled by zone:

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Zone 1B

Thursday, Sept. 7: Zone 2B

Friday, Sept. 8: Zone 3B

Saturday, Sept. 9: Zone 4B

Tuesday Sept. 12: Zone 1A

Wednesday, Sept.13: Zone 2

Thursday, Sept. 14: Zone

Friday, Sept. 15: Zone 4A

Lakeshore

In Lakeshore, residential flood waste must be picked up during regular collection. But not everything will be collected.

"Construction material and demolition waste, such as drywall, will not be picked up. Restoration companies are required to collect and dispose of demolition debris," the municipality said.

The municipality is offering two sites where tree branches can be dropped off until Saturday, Sept. 2:

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, 447 Renaud Line Road (adjacent to EMS station) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Ontario Wood Fibre, 9400 County Road 42, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Smaller branches and twigs can be added to your regular yard waste collection, but they must be bundled together in 1.2 metre (four-foot) lengths and cannot be larger than 61 centimetres (two feet) in diameter or weigh more than 20 kilograms (45 lbs.).

Kingsville

In Kingsville, garbage collectors will pick up additional trash during regular collection, based on the day of the week you have regular pick up.

If you have Tuesday collection: Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

If you have Friday collection: Sept. 1 and Sept. 8.

Heavy items, like carpet or flooring, must be tied or taped in manageable bundles that do not exceed 20 kilograms and must not have nails or screws in them.

Do not use shopping bags or cardboard boxes for waste.

Tecumseh

Garbage collectors are picking up downed branches between Monday and Thursday, but branches must be brought to the roadside.

Downed trees and tree branches can be burned on residential properties if the fires do not exceed one metre in diameter. All agricultural properties are permitted to burn downed trees or branches.

Essex

Garbage collectors in the Town of Essex will pick up additional trash like carpets and furniture with regular pick-ups.