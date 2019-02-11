Skip to Main Content
Here's a tour of Madison Arseneault's new, fully accessible home
Here's a tour of Madison Arseneault's new, fully accessible home

The community in Windsor came together to renovate Madison's house so she's able to live a functional life at home.
The community in Windsor came together to renovate Madison's house so she's able to live a functional life at home.
