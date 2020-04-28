Here are 4 key takeaways from Windsor's April 28 flooding preparedness briefing

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined in a video conference call on Tuesday by city engineer Mark Winterton and Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Chief Steve Laforet to deliver an update on the city's flood mitigation efforts.

The three city officials went through a 12-slide presentation, outlining steps already taken by the city to prepare for overland flooding expected over the course of the next few months, while also sharing some updates on the upcoming efforts aimed at protecting residents and shoreline properties.

April 2020 water levels exceeded records

Starting the presentation, Laforet drew attention to recent statistics showing that water levels for Lake St. Clair are approximately six inches above April 2019's levels, as well as approximately three to four inches above the highest water levels ever recorded in April.

"To put that into a little bit more context, if you don't look at the highest monthly average for April, if we look at just what our averages in April were for the last 100 years or so, we're 34 inches above where we sit on average," Laforet said.

As a result, Laforet said the city faces a risk of both urban and shoreline flooding.

City is already informing Riverside Drive residents to prepare for flooding

As a result of forecasted water levels, Laforet said the city has already sent out approximately 17,000 brochures to residents near Riverside Drive cautioning them to prepare for flooding.

"[We] have to plan," Laforet said. "[We] have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Echoing comments made to CBC News by Dilkens in early April, Laforet said on Tuesday that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added an additional layer of difficulty when it comes to planning emergency dwellings for any residents potentially affected by flooding.

WATCH | Windsor's April 28 flooding briefing:

"Typically if we had an emergency in the city, one of the things in our toolbox is to [establish] a reception centre … or in extreme situations, open up an emergency shelter," Laforet said. "[That's] absolutely a last resort."

"Bringing a large number of people … will have the potential to transmit or spread the disease even more than it is now."

Laforet recommended that residents have a plan if an evacuation order is called, adding that residents should plan to bring important documents, have cash on hand, and also figure out where to send their pets.

We're hoping that events like today ... trigger more people [to sign up]. - Steve Laforet, Chief, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services

Laforet also recommended that residents sign up for the city-wide emergency alert system launched earlier in April.

Early adoption of the emergency alert system is still relatively low, Laforet said, saying that approximately 5,000 residents had signed up last week.

"We're hoping that events like today, media advisories trigger more people [to sign up]," he said.

Sewer, coastal master plan to go before council within next few months

After devastating floods in August 2017 caused damage to thousands of homes in Windsor, the city began taking steps to address future flooding through a comprehensive eight-point plan.

Included in that plan were measures aimed at completing the city's sewer master plan.

On Tuesday, Winterton said city administration is currently in the process of finalizing that plan, adding that council should receive the document within the next month.

Once the report is ready, Winterton said it will ultimately be up to city council to approve the document and allocate the necessary funds to implement the recommendations made in the plan.

City still waiting on feds to approve second phase of disaster mitigation fund

In 2019, Windsor accepted approximately $32 million in federal funding through the Liberal government's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

In addition to approximately $58 million leveraged by the city, Dilkens said Windsor has been able to start on the first phase of projects.

"It will take probably eight years or so to complete $90 million worth of work," Dilkens said during Tuesday's call.

The work is so, so important. - Drew Dilkens, Mayor, Windsor

While the first phase is underway, Dilkens said the federal government has yet to respond to the city's second phase application, which would unlock approximately $27 million in federal funding.

Dilkens said he's already reached out to Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, adding that he's optimistic about recent comments McKenna made regarding stimulating the economy post-pandemic through shovel-ready projects.

"The work is so, so important," Dilkens said.