Help is out there in Windsor-Essex for male victims of sexual abuse

The Sexual Assault Crisis Centre in Windsor is encouraging more male sexual assault survivors to come forward to seek help — with a reminder that while it's difficult to meet demands, help is available.

About 10 per cent of people that come to the centre are male, explained Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the government-funded centre in Windsor.

"I think many times, men feel that they can't come for services," she said. "Women are used to asking for help but men aren't."

Meanwhile, more and more men in Ontario who have been sexually abused are speaking about their experiences and demanding more resources, through a growing trend called the #MenToo movement.

In some places, counselling services are aimed at women and are not available to men, but Fiorini said the centre has been active in providing support for both.

"We have services very similar to the services that we have for women," she said. "The demand is high, and we've — to date — been able to meet that demand."

More male survivors of sexual abuse are speaking out about their experiences and pushing for support. (Carolyn Dillon/Facebook)

Fiorini said a "short" waiting list of about 20 people has developed over the past four months, but if somebody has recently been assaulted, they are given priority.

"We really monitor that closely because we know the importance of providing services when somebody's asking because it's such a difficult ask for this population, and that when they're really ready to get those services, we need to be responding," she said.

"Readiness is a hard thing for survivors."

Hear more from Fiorini on Windsor Morning:

In 2011, Fiorini explained, the Ministry of the Attorney General started an initiative to provide services for men, with four leads throughout the province, including Fiorini herself representing the West region.

It's a challenge to determine exactly how many male survivors are out there requesting services, she said. As a result, it's difficult for the government to determine the right amount of funding required to meet the demands.

"By making sure that we shed a light on this particular issue, we are encouraging people to come forward — and males to come forward."

If you are in need of support, you can contact the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre at 519-253-3100 or 1-844-900-7222.