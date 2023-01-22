Heavy mid-week snow forecasted by Environment Canada

A special weather statement calling for "significant snowfall" late Wednesday into Thursday is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The agency is calling for a Texas low to bring potentially up to 15 cm of heavy snow from late Wednesday night into Thursday. ECCC says rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

ECCC says some areas could see up to 20 cm of snow.