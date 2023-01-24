Heavy snowfall expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent counties could get up to 20 centimetres of snow this week, Environment Canada says.

The snow is expected to start early on Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. The agency says temperatures will be near freezing, with wet snow and slush. It is asking drivers in the region to be careful on the roads, and be patient and careful when driving behind snowplows.

In a news release , the city said staff will begin plowing when the snow reaches five centimetres and takes three to six hours to completely clear the city's main roads.

Snowplow crews will clear residential streets after main roads have been cleared.