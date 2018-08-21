Heavy rain in store for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Heavy rain may be hitting areas in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday, says Environment Canada.

An earlier special weather statement was in effect. As of 11 a.m. the weather agency issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area.

The weather agency anticipates that many areas in southwestern Ontario will receive from 20 to 40 mm of rain by evening.

There is also potential for thunderstorms, and those areas will receive "significantly higher amounts" of rain, says Environment Canada.

However, the showers are expected to be periodic with significant breaks from time to time.