Skip to Main Content
Heavy rainfall expected in Windsor-Essex

Heavy rainfall expected in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says significant rainfall is expected in Windsor.

Environment Canada issued a special alert

CBC News ·
Environment Canada said rain is expected in Windsor Essex in the morning, turning into scattered showers by the evening. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Environment Canada issued a special alert at 4:37 a.m. stating there is significant rainfall expected today in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rain is expected in our area in the morning, then to spread to the east in the afternoon. Environment Canada says rainfall may fall heavily at times, possibly reaching 25 millimetres.

"We're expecting rain for most of the day today," said Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "[And] temperature rising to plus nine which is a lot warmer than normal."

It's expected to taper off to scattered showers by the evening. Kimbell said after the rain there will be a cold front bringing temperatures down to near freezing to ring in the new year. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|