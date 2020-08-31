Woman who died after 'marine accident' remembered as profoundly positive and kind

Heather Connon, who worked in several Walkerville establishments, is being fondly remembered following a 'marine accident' in Rondeau Provincial Park.

The 48-year-old woman fell off an inflatable raft Thursday and was pulled to shore unconscious, according to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police.

"Everywhere that she ended up working had some sort of personality about them," said Phog Lounge owner Tom Lucier, who is a friend of Connon.

"Even if they were new, they became something of an important space while she was working there."

OPP first reported that a 48-year-old woman was in hospital in critical condition after she had fallen into the water and failed to re-surface. In a Facebook post, The Gathering Place, a community church in Ridgetown, asked for prayers for Connon and on Thursday night, the church posted:

"Thank you all for your prayers. God has chosen to receive Heather. She is in good hands."

The post went on to ask for prayers for her family.

Lucier said Connon was a profoundly positive and kind person.

"I feel like she held things together. I feel like she was some weird gravity that kept things from getting out of control," he said.

"She had this super level head no matter what maniac she was hanging out with or serving... I don't know how you teach that."

Lucier's Facebook post elicited more than a hundred responses. He said he wishes Connon could have read all of what was said about her.

"We're just so coy and so weird about telling somebody they mean something to us when we're in front of them," Lucier said.

"But it's so foolish because I guarantee she had no idea what she meant to people and what kind of representation she had for people about just being positive and being friendly and being good."