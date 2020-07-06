Windsorites doing their best to stay cool as extended heat wave continues

Residents in Windsor-Essex County saw some hot, hot heat over the weekend that will continue for the foreseeable future. We checked in with some of them to see how they get through the scorching days.

"[Drink] lots of water, stay hydrated, stay in the shade and spend some time indoors," Karen Bashura said at a patio set up on Ouellette Avenue near the riverfront.

Environment Canada issued an extended heat warning last week. Temperatures rose above 30 C each day this weekend. That trend is expected to continue until Thursday, with humidex values rising to the high 30s or even the low 40s.

A shady patio at the Loose Goose on Ouellette Ave. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will remain above 30 C, but a bit of relief may come in the form of rain.

From his spot on the patio, John Szegner said it's time to embrace the fact that summer is here and it's something everybody's been waiting for.

When he's out in the heat, his main method of coping it taking it easy.

"Slow down. You don't have to walk at 100 miles per hour," Szegner said.

"A cold drink, not necessarily an adult beverage but something to stay hydrated, you know? Makes all the difference in the world. It can change your day from, 'This day is too hot to bare' to, 'You know what? This is nice.'"

John Szegner and Bob Williams enjoy some afternoon beverages on the Loose Goose's shaded patio during a muggy Sunday afternoon. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Sand Point Beach, the city's only supervised beach, is closed until Aug. 4. The city has yet to say when pools will re-open, but splash pads are tentatively set to come back online on July 13.

"It's hard right now, because we've done so much and we're being asked to still stay away from the places everybody knows they want to go to, everybody wants to be at the beach," Szegner said.

The city is providing a temporary cooling centre at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for the duration of the heatwave. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The city set up a cooling centre at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for the duration of the heat wave. Paul Connolly said he uses various spots to keep cool around town. He stopped by to pick up a bottle of water.

"I'm glad this one's here," Connolly said.

"I like ice cold water. It's like a fine wine today."