Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Leamington and Essex County as temperatures are expected to rise past 30 C.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the southwestern Ontario region, stating temperatures are expected to hit up to 31 C, with humidex values near 40.

The lowest the temperature will drop is to 22 C.

Residents can expect hot humid conditions today.

Environment Canada says the heat warning may continue into Tuesday but that has not yet been determined. The organization warns hot and humid air may bring deteriorating air quality which can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Heat illness includes swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada recommends checking on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are staying cool and reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.