Heat warning in effect until Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada expects high temperatures Monday until Wednesday in the region.

Monday's high is expected to reach 31 C with Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures climbing higher, reaching the mid-thirties.

Overnight Monday and Tuesday, lows are anticipated to be in the mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the heat, the weather authority warns.

The high temperatures may continue into Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid weather can also bring deteriorating air quality.

Residents are reminded to keep themselves and their homes cool, check on elderly residents, and make sure to drink water.

Outdoor workers are advised to take breaks and reduce their heat risk.

