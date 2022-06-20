Heat warning in effect until Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada warns temperatures in the mid-30s for the start of this week
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada expects high temperatures Monday until Wednesday in the region.
Monday's high is expected to reach 31 C with Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures climbing higher, reaching the mid-thirties.
Overnight Monday and Tuesday, lows are anticipated to be in the mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the heat, the weather authority warns.
The high temperatures may continue into Thursday and Friday.
Environment Canada warns that hot and humid weather can also bring deteriorating air quality.
Residents are reminded to keep themselves and their homes cool, check on elderly residents, and make sure to drink water.
Outdoor workers are advised to take breaks and reduce their heat risk.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?