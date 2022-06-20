Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Heat warning in effect until Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada warns temperatures in the mid-30s for the start of this week

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. The heat event will last Monday through Wednesday, the weather authority warns. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. 

Environment Canada expects high temperatures Monday until Wednesday in the region. 

Monday's high is expected to reach 31 C with Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures climbing higher, reaching the mid-thirties.

Overnight Monday and Tuesday, lows are anticipated to be in the mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the heat, the weather authority warns. 

The high temperatures may continue into Thursday and Friday. 

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid weather can also bring deteriorating air quality. 

Residents are reminded to keep themselves and their homes cool, check on elderly residents, and make sure to drink water. 

Outdoor workers are advised to take breaks and reduce their heat risk. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now