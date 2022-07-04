Heat warning in effect for Windsor and Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor and Essex County for Monday and Tuesday.

The weather authority warns temperatures will be near 31 C, with humidex values in the low forties on Tuesday.

Overnight, lows are expected to be about 21 C, which will offer little relief.

Environment Canada said the hot temperatures can cause deteriorating air quality.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a heat warning based off of Environment Canada's information, warning residents to stay safe and hydrating amid the high temperatures.

The health unit asks people to stay hydrated even when not thirsty, limit outdoor activities, and to check on friends and family members.

More information can be found at staycoolwindsor-essex.com.

