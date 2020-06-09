Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat wave is coming through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor and Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park.

The weather authority issued the report early Tuesday morning.

They say a hot air mass approaching the area will bring daytime high temperatures between 30-33 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures between 19 and 22 C are expected Tuesday night. Humidity is also expected to be high by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off Wednesday night as a cold front passes through southern Ontario.

Environment Canada warns extreme heat affects everyone, and risks are higher for young kids, pregnant women, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

