Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

It's going to be a hot two days leading into the start of the Canada Day long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Thursday and Canada Day Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 33 C on both days. The weather agency is predicting warm evenings as well, with overnight minimums near 21 C.

Hot, humid air could cause the air quality health index to reach the high risk category.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are at risk, Environment Canada said.

This hot weather comes right at the heels of a record-breaking summer chill in Windsor.

Environment Canada confirmed to CBC News the new record low for minimum temperature for June 28 was set on Tuesday at 10.2 C.

That's breaking a previous record from June 28, 2017, which is when the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 C.