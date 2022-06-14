Heat warning in effect for southwestern Ontario
With the humidity, temperatures could feel like the low to mid-40s starting Wednesday
Environment Canada says all of southwestern Ontario — including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton — should brace for very hot temperatures.
The agency has declared a warning ahead of a blast of heat expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the weather agency, temperatures are expected to climb to 32 to 35 C starting Wednesday afternoon. With the humidity, it would feel like the low to mid-40s.
There won't be much of a reprieve when the sun goes down either, with overnight lows expected in the range of 22 to 25 C.
Environment Canada suggests taking precautions to protect yourself and others from extreme heat, such as drinking plenty of water, checking on older loved ones and never leaving people or pets inside parked vehicles.
The high temperatures are expected to dissipate on Thursday evening, the agency said.
In the meantime, the City of Windsor says splash pads and Sandpoint Beach are now open for the season.
Lifeguards will be on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, until Labour Day weekend.
There are also indoor cooling options at community centres, Windsor Public Library branches, and the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.
Outdoor pools are expected to open in early July.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?