Heat warning in effect for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says all of southwestern Ontario — including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton — should brace for very hot temperatures.

The agency has declared a warning ahead of a blast of heat expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather agency, temperatures are expected to climb to 32 to 35 C starting Wednesday afternoon. With the humidity, it would feel like the low to mid-40s.

There won't be much of a reprieve when the sun goes down either, with overnight lows expected in the range of 22 to 25 C.

Environment Canada suggests taking precautions to protect yourself and others from extreme heat, such as drinking plenty of water, checking on older loved ones and never leaving people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Sandpoint beach is open for the 2022 season. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The high temperatures are expected to dissipate on Thursday evening, the agency said.

In the meantime, the City of Windsor says splash pads and Sandpoint Beach are now open for the season.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, until Labour Day weekend.

There are also indoor cooling options at community centres, Windsor Public Library branches, and the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

Outdoor pools are expected to open in early July.