Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a heat warning with hot and humid air expected to hit the region Monday continuing into Tuesday.

Temperatures could be in the low to mid-thirties, according to the weather authority. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-twenties.

Cooler air will hit the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality.

People are warned to reduce their risk to the heat.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperatures or humidity conditions could lead to a greater risk of heat illnesses, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

