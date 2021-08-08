Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as temperatures are expected to rise past 30 C.

Just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the southwestern Ontario region that will be in place until at least Monday. The warning states that temperatures are expected to hit up to 32 C, with humidex values near 40.

The lowest the temperature will drop is to 22 C.

Environment Canada says the heat warning may continue into Tuesday.

Younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are asked to be cautious and watch for the effects of heat illness.

Heat illness includes swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada recommends checking on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are staying cool and reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.