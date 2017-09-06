Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday, warning temperatures could reach highs of 31 C during the day at some points this week.

According to the federal meteorology agency, a "hot and humid" air mass from the southern U.S. will move over the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s both days," said Environment Canada. "Minimum temperatures in the low 20s Tuesday night will provide little relief from the heat."

Humidex values in the upper 30s, near 40 C, are likely for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada said a cold front "sliding down from the north" is expected to bring an event to the heat Wednesday night.

The weather agency recommends residents drink lots of water, avoid leaving pets or people in parked vehicles and eating cool, light meals.