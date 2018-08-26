4-day heat warning issued for Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada is warning the public of hot and humid conditions in Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County over the next several days.

Warm air is expected to sweep the region Sunday and remain through Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees and humidex values are expected to reach 40 degrees.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low twenties.

Environment Canada is reminding the public that the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people who work or exercise outside.

Chatham-Kent's public health inspector has provided some tips to help prevent heat-related illness: