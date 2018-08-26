4-day heat warning issued for Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada warns of hot and humid conditions in Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County over the next several days.
Hot and humid air is expected to reach the region Sunday and continue through Wednesday
Environment Canada is warning the public of hot and humid conditions in Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County over the next several days.
Warm air is expected to sweep the region Sunday and remain through Wednesday.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees and humidex values are expected to reach 40 degrees.
Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low twenties.
Environment Canada is reminding the public that the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people who work or exercise outside.
Chatham-Kent's public health inspector has provided some tips to help prevent heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water
- Never leave anyone or pets in a parked car
- Seek cooler or air conditioned spaces, such as shopping malls, arenas or any other public areas
- If you are taking medication or have a health condition, ask your health care practitioner or pharmacist if it increases your health risks in the heat and follow their recommendations
- Check on elderly family members and neighbours daily to make sure they are keeping cool
- Wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing
- Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels on your face, neck or arms
- The use of a fan alone may not provide enough relief from the heat
- Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is at its hottest
- Avoid going out in the sun, if possible. If you are outdoors, wear sunscreen
- Avoid heavy meals and using your oven
- Keep curtains closed to block sun during the day