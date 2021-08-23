Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton areas

The sticky weather is sticking around in Windsor-Essex, with highs around the 30 C mark in the forecast for most of the work week.

Highs around 30 C expected this week

CBC News ·
Windsor's Sandpoint Beach is shown in a file photo. The city is under a heat warning. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

This sticky weather expected to stick around around, with highs around the 30 C mark in the forecast for most of the work week.

Environment Canada placed Windsor-Essex under a heat warning on Sunday, which remains in effect on Monday.

The national weather agency says humidex values will make temperatures ranging from 30 C to 32 C feel more like 37 to 40 C.

At night, the minimum low will be around 21 C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop — but just barely. A high of 27 C is in the forecast for Friday, though Saturday is expected to reach 29 C and Sunday could see temperatures get back to 30 degrees 

The heat warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, along with a large section of southern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada is telling the public to take precautions to protect themselves and never leave pets or people inside parked vehicles.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the agency said in its alert. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now