Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton areas

This sticky weather expected to stick around around, with highs around the 30 C mark in the forecast for most of the work week.

Environment Canada placed Windsor-Essex under a heat warning on Sunday, which remains in effect on Monday.

The national weather agency says humidex values will make temperatures ranging from 30 C to 32 C feel more like 37 to 40 C.

At night, the minimum low will be around 21 C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop — but just barely. A high of 27 C is in the forecast for Friday, though Saturday is expected to reach 29 C and Sunday could see temperatures get back to 30 degrees

The heat warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, along with a large section of southern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada is telling the public to take precautions to protect themselves and never leave pets or people inside parked vehicles.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the agency said in its alert. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.