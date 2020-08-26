Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

A heat warning is in effect Wednesday and Thursday for Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, a hot and humid air mass is expected to arrive Wednesday and stay until Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31 C Wednesday with humidex values near 40, though nighttime will bring an overnight low of 22 C that Environment Canada says will "provide a little relief from the heat."

Thursday is expected to reach 34 C with humidex values near 42 and Friday will see temperatures between 29 and 30 C.

A break from the heat will come Saturday when cooler air moves into the region.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

