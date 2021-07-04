Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent as humidex nears 40 C
A heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent is expected to continue into Monday night.
Overnight lows on Sunday and Monday to provide 'little relief from the heat'
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent — and it's expected to continue into Monday night.
Daytime temperatures will increase between 31 and 34 C with humidex values nearing 40 C, according to the weather authority.
Overnight lows will provide "little relief from the heat" — with Environment Canada forecasting them to fall between 20 and 22 C.
A cold front is expected to move Tuesday through southwestern Ontario, bringing with it showers, thunderstorms and "an end to the heat and humidity."
A previously-declared heat alert from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was called last Monday but ended the next day.
