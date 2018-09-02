It's going to be a hot long weekend in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada warns that a heat event will begin on the Sunday of the long weekend and continue into the week for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Hot and humid air will return to the region, with daytime temperatures reaching 31 C, and will remain in the area into Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to bring relief Thursday, and into Friday.

Environment Canada reminds the public to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles, and to be mindful that the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.