Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a heat warning Monday.

Sarnia-Lambton and many other areas of southern Ontario will also be affected by the heat.

Environment Canada expects temperatures to hit between 30 C to 33 C with humidex values near 40 also expected.

The weather authority said high temperatures and humid weather can bring "deteriorating air quality" with levels hitting the high risk category.

A cold front will pass through southern areas of Ontario on Monday night, brining cooler and drier air for Tuesday.

Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning Monday. A cold front is expected later in the evening. (Environment Canada)

