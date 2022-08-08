Heat warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent continues

The hot weather from the weekend is expected to continue Monday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, according to Environment Canada.

The agency extended a heat warning from the weekend into Monday. The alert notes that temperatures are expected to peak into the low 30s and humidex values are expected to be in the low 40s.

The agency is calling for rain throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures and a break from the humidity is expected Tuesday.

The heat and humidity can also deteriorate air quality, according to Environment Canada. It said people should be aware of the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.

To avoid heat related illnesses, Environment Canada said to drink a lot of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

It also reminded people to check in on loved ones to make sure they are keeping cool and never leave people or pets inside a hot vehicle.