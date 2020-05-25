Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex and surrounding regions lasting until Wednesday
A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for most of southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and the Sarnia area.
Temperatures of near 30 C, with high humidity expected
The alert extends to the Greater Toronto Area.
High temperatures are expected to be near or at 30 C through to Wednesday, with humidex values in the mid to upper 30s as well.
Those living on the lakeshores may have some relief, said Environment Canada.
The weather authority and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit say that heat effects everyone.
People should stay hydrated, take breaks from work, and seek a cool place.
Heat warnings are issued when there are very high temperatures and humidity conditions which pose an elevated risk of heat illness such a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
