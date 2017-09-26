Heat warning continues for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent Sunday.

"A warm and increasingly humid airmass will continue today," the warning from Environment Canada read.

"Border line heat warning criteria is expected to be reached again."

Temperatures in both regions are expected to reach a high of 31 C and a humidex value of 37 C.

The weather agency suggested staying in a cool place and drinking plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty.

Overnight, the regions could see thundershowers. A low of 18 C is expected.

Increased cloud cover on Monday is expected to bring temperatures down, but the humidity won't decrease until a cold front arrives on Tuesday, Environment Canada said.