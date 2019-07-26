Another heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has put a heat warning in place for the area from now through Monday.
Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The weather agency says hot and humid conditions are expected this weekend into early next week.
Daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C are expected along with overnight low temperatures of 21 C, providing little relief from the heat.
A slightly cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
