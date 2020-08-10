Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Temperatures expected to hit between 30 and 32 C
It's going to be a hot couple of days in our region.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent which is expected to last into Tuesday.
The weather authority says temperatures are expected to hit between 30 to 32 C with humidex values near 41.
And there won't be much relief overnight.
Temperatures are expected to remain at about 20 to 23 C Monday night.
Tuesday evening will see a cooler, less humid air mass moving through the region.
Environment Canada warns that extreme heat can bring deteriorating air quality.
Cooling centre is open
The City of Windsor has opened a cooling centre during the heatwave.
The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt Street West is open with tables and chairs for those who need relief from the heat.
The city says people will be screened for COVID-19 before entering and should be prepared to answer a few questions. It's recommended that people wear masks.
The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day the heat warning is in place.
