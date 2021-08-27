Health unit extends heat warning for Windsor-Essex into early next week

An already extended heat warning will now continue into next week, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

A heat warning for the region was declared Sunday and was expected to last until Monday. But, the warning has been in place all week and will now remain in place until early next week, the health unit said in a news release Friday.

The heat warning is based on information from Environment Canada, which has issued heat warnings for most of southwestern Ontario Friday.

In Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, daytime maximum temperatures are expected to hit 30 C to 32 C, with humidex values between 40 and 42 starting Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Their warning says Friday is the "one day of relief."

Temperatures will stay warm into the night Saturday, with the minimum between 20 C and 22 C.

Environment Canada said in a statement that hot and humid air can also bring "deteriorating air quality" and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

In their statement, Environment Canada reminds people that extreme heat can impact everyone, but risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outside.

Heat illness can include: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.