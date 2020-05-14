Health unit now recommends that people wear a mask when out in public

Windsor's medical officer of health is now recommending that people wear a cloth mask when out in public.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said his advice has changed because people are now using masks better, and because they're out in public more.

"There's a gradual reopening of all these businesses, more people outside and the likelihood of people coming in contact with other people is getting higher," he said. "It adds an extra layer of protection, especially when people are unable to maintain that two-metre physical distancing."

Some Windsorites who spoke with CBC News are on board, but some are unsure where they will be able to find any masks now.

Anjali Kumari said she respects the decision, but she currently doesn't have a mask to wear.

"The first problem is we don't know where we can get the masks. Now we have to wear the masks but we don't know where to get it," she said. "I have tried, but I don't know how to make it and my friend knows but she doesn't have time."

WATCH | Anjali Kumari on finding a mask:

Though the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is now recommending residents wear face masks in public, some residents, like Anjali Kumari, say they're having a hard time finding them. 0:24

Nicolas King said he had half a dozen masks kicking around in his garage when the pandemic first began, and is thankful because he wouldn't know where to find them now.

"It saddens me to see how few people are actually wearing masks," said King.

"I'd be surprised if it was 20 per cent of the people actually wearing the masks. I don't get it. It's just the way people are."

He said he feels safe in public, but worries about people that are more vulnerable.

"That's a good initiative. Everyone should wear a mask in the public," said Vivek Attri. "Usually stores sell them and where I work, they provide us masks and give us extra masks so we can wear them whenever we are out."

WATCH | Vivek Attri on wearing a mask:

Windsor resident Vivek Attri says he supports the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's recommendation to wear face masks in public. 0:32

Louis Mahon said it's a good precaution, but unlike Attri, is unsure where he will find one.

"I've never even had one yet! I had about five and a friend was very paranoid so I gave them to her," he said. "It's best to save lives, but I believe we should have been more prepared."

Louis Mahon said he gave away the few masks he had. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

While the Windsor-Essex health unit is recommending people wear masks in public, some businesses that have been granted permission by the province to begin reopening — like the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor — are leaving the choice to wear masks up to staff and customers.

"We're not requiring them. However, if people feel that need to and they feel safer doing that, they're absolutely more than welcome to," said Adam Wagner, director of operations with the Ambassador Golf Club, which is set to open its course on Satuday. "And our staff will be prepared. They will have masks if they choose to wear them."

WATCH | What you need to know before wearing a mask:

Dr. Samir Gupta provides crucial information about wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and what to think about before putting one on. 2:30

For his part, pharmacist Tim Brady — who owns Brady's Drug Store in Essex and Belle River — said supplies of masks have "really dried up," since pharmacies like his are trying to keep "real masks" for health-care professionals.

"The supply is getting a little better, so you can always check out your local pharmacy and see if they have any for sale," he said. "We do have them. The prices have gone through the roof. What I used to be able to sell for 20 cents is now selling for $1.50 just from need."

And if residents are unable to find masks sold in stores, Brady recommended going to Google or YouTube and finding a DIY video to make a mask.

"Worse comes to worst, if you can't do anything else, really the old school bandana will work," he said. "The biggest key to it is you're wearing the mask to protect other people."