Health unit taking requests for potassium iodide pills this week

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is offering potassium iodide (KI) pills to residents across Windsor-Essex.

The pills are to be used in case of a emergency at the two nearby nuclear power plants in Michigan and Ohio.

"KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine, which may be released during a nuclear incident," the health unit said in a release. "In the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, KI tablets would help to prevent the long term development of thyroid cancer."

Officials stress there has been no change in the risk that the two American power stations present — rather, there has been a regulatory change from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission that mandates residents within a certain distance of a reactor have KI pills available in their homes.

Starting Wednesday, residents can request the pills by calling the health unit or using this website.