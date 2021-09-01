WECHU advises schools to cancel fall extracurriculars due to COVID-19: school board

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is advising all local school boards to suspend extracurricular activities — including sports and clubs — because of rising COVID-19 case counts in the region, according to a school board official.

Director of education Emelda Byrne made the announcement at a Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) meeting Tuesday evening.

"So all extracurricular, including sports, clubs, field trips and other non-essential activities within a school setting — elementary and secondary —will be delayed until at least October 2021," she said.

Byrne said the information was released late on Tuesday and that she got permission from the health unit to share the information with trustees at the board meeting.

A spokesperson from the health unit said that a statement would be issued this morning but has not confirmed any details of the policy.

This comes as parents and students were going against the WECDSB, Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSAA), Greater Essex County District School Board and Conseil scolaire catholique Providence's decision last week to cancel the upcoming football season.

The main reason for the decision was due to equipment safety, particularly the safety certification of helmets.

Byrne's announcement in Tuesday's meeting came just after Gino Facca, whose son plays football at W.F. Herman Academy, gave a presentation to the board and trustees on salvaging the fall season for students.

Trustee Fred Alexander asked whether they could look toward having football start up in the spring, but Byrne said that likely isn't an option, from what she heard from WECSSAA.

She added that they are taking this school year one step at a time at this point.

"We're starting school next week we need to start school with establishing routines for students to come back into the building, with this recent announcement that's what we need to focus on ... looking at spring, right now we're just trying to make sure we start schools with protective measures layered for Sept. 7," Byrne said.

More to come.