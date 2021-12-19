Health unit plans new mass vaccination sites to boost community's immunity to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit is ramping up its vaccination efforts in the rush to provide third doses ahead of the anticipated surge in COVID-19 infections because of the Omicron variant.

It's also warning people that they will not have a choice of vaccine at the clinics because of the availability of mRNA vaccines across Ontario.

As of Dec. 18:

Pfizer will be given to people younger than 30 who are eligible for the vaccine.

Moderna will be given to people 30 and older who are eligible for a vaccine.

Anyone who is 18 or older and received their second dose more than 84 days ago will be able to book a third dose appointment through the health unit on Monday at 8 a.m.

People can also pick up rapid antigen tests for free through the provincial pop-up program at Tecumseh Mall starting Monday morning, according to the online schedule.

People can get one test kit while supplies last.

New clinics planned with urgent push to vaccinate

As of Friday, there were just over 65,000 people with a third dose or booster, or about 16 per cent of Windsor-Essex, according to the health unit.

There were about 48,000 people who have not received a single vaccine dose, or about 12 per cent of the population.

The Devonshire Mall clinic is the only mass vaccination clinic in Windsor-Essex, operating by appointment only between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

The health unit's CEO Nicole Dupuis said those hours will be extended to offer more appointment slots.

This map from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit shows the vaccination rates for postal codes in the region. (WECHU)

"The urgency to boost our community's immunity has never been higher," Dupuis said in a statement.

The health unit plans to open two new, additional clinics in early January in Windsor-Essex:

A mass vaccination centre in Leamington.

A vaccination site in west Windsor.

There are also continued plans for pop-up clinics in the community, which the health unit will publish here.