Health unit issues second drug overdose alert this month after another spike
This is the 5th alert this year
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued its second drug overdose alert this month after another spike in cases.
Between April 19 and April 25, there have been eight opioid overdoses, six of which involved fentanyl, the health unit said. The overdoses, according to the alert, mostly occurred in Windsor.
This alert comes just two weeks after one which reported 10 opioid-related emergency department visits.
Since the start of 2021, the health unit has issued five alerts — two more than were issued all of last year.
This is the first "high number of opioid overdoses" alert, while the others sent out this year were "high rates of drug-related overdoses."
According to data on the health unit's website, January to March of this year has seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to an opioid overdose compared to previous years.
February had the highest, with 33 this year compared to 16 in the same month last year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?