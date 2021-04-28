Health unit issues second drug overdose alert this month after another spike

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued its second drug overdose alert this month after another spike in cases.

Between April 19 and April 25, there have been eight opioid overdoses, six of which involved fentanyl, the health unit said. The overdoses, according to the alert, mostly occurred in Windsor.

This alert comes just two weeks after one which reported 10 opioid-related emergency department visits.

Since the start of 2021, the health unit has issued five alerts — two more than were issued all of last year.

This is the first "high number of opioid overdoses" alert, while the others sent out this year were "high rates of drug-related overdoses."

According to data on the health unit's website, January to March of this year has seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to an opioid overdose compared to previous years.

February had the highest, with 33 this year compared to 16 in the same month last year.