Health unit looking for more supervised injection site survey responses

Time is almost up to have your say on supervised injection sites in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is accepting online survey responses until Dec. 17.

More than 1,600 surveys have already been completed.

The WECHU says the survey is to "better understand the needs of our community," and encourages anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works or attends school in Windsor-Essex to fill it out.

The health unit survey asks 12 questions (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

"The more people who complete it, the better representation we'll get from our community," said Theresa Marentette, CEO at the WECHU. "We think this is a good response but it could be better."

The survey isn't the only way the WECHU is getting feedback.

"Focus groups have been conducted with key stakeholders and community groups," said Marentette, adding she's conducted about 15 interviews so far with emergency services and local businesses.

A third party analyst will be brought in to look at the data from the surveys and from the stakeholder interviews. Marentette expects the final report to be available by the end of February 2019.