Health unit issues warning of potential infections from hair transplant clinic

Any patients of the Guaranteed Hair Transplant Clinic who were treated between April 2017 and November 2018 are being urged to follow up with their doctor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says, as a precaution, it's alerting former patrons after an investigation revealed the clinic had breached infection and control practices.

During an inspection, it was observed that the cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of medical equipment did not follow best practice standards for a clinical office setting, according to the health unit.

A complaint was made to the College of Physicians and Surgeons by a member of the public.

A number of corrective measures were recommended, including education and training in proper procedures, documentation audits and implementation of a dedicated hand washing sink.

But because of a lack of documentation, clients cannot be contacted directly by officials. That's why the WECHU is asking former patients to step forward for a follow up that may include blood testing for hepatitis B, C and HIV.

The clinic has now closed, so "the threat to public safety no longer exists," according to a news release by the health unit.