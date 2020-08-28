Restaurant patrons and winery customers warned of possible COVID-19 exposure in Kingsville, Harrow

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public of a possible risk of COVID-19 transmission after two individuals who tested positive visited two restaurants in Kingsville and a winery in Harrow last week.

In a news release issued Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that on Aug. 21 two symptomatic people attended Wineology on 19 Main St. E. and El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18.

"The WECHU has identified that two individuals symptomatic for COVID-19, and recently confirmed positive, visited these establishments on August 21st. Dining occurred outdoors with entry into the facility to use the bathroom," reads the release.

Ahmed added that the health unit believes the risk of transmission is "low" and said they have started to notify close contacts of the case.

"It is critical [that] if you are feeling unwell, with even the mildest symptoms, please stay home," Ahmed said.

Anyone who attended the locations is asked to take the online COVID-19 self assessment, monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider or go to an assessment centre if symptoms develop.

Business owners feel 'caught off guard' and 'frustrated' by health unit

Fabio Muscedere, one of the owners of Muscedere Vineyards, said he found out about the possible risk of transmission at his establishment through media reports after the health unit's daily briefing.

"We were a little bit surprised, or a little bit caught off guard," he said in an interview with CBC News.

Fabio Muscedere, one of the owners of Muscedere Vineyards, said he was "caught off guard" to learn about the possible risk of transmission at his establishment through media reports. (TAHMINA AZIZ/CBC)

Muscedere said the health unit told him his business was not contacted beforehand because they were following all necessary COVID-19 protocol, and because the risk of transmission was low.

He added that while he understands the health unit protocol, he would've liked to be contacted beforehand, as he worries about the way this could impact customer relations.

"Hopefully people understand and nobody's upset at us for not letting them know because we didn't know, and we hope that everything is OK," said Muscedere

He said he hopes the experience can be a learning experience for everyone including patrons, when it comes to taking all COVID-19 precautionary measures seriously.

The owners of El Diablo also found out about the risk of transmission at their business through the media, and are "frustrated" by the communication effort from the health unit regarding the situation.

The lawyer for El Diablo in Kingsville Ont. said he finds it "incredibly disorganised and unprofessional" that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit did not notify his clients about the risk of exposure before the public briefing. (TAHMINA AZIZ/CBC)

"I find it amazing and incredibly disorganized and unprofessional that the health unit couldn't have been bothered to at least make a courtesy phone call to all three of the businesses that were affected," said Sebastian Schmoranz, lawyer for the owners of El Diablo.

Schmoranz said his clients are "terrified" because they aren't sure how the situation will impact their personal lives and business, even though the exposure risk to the virus is low.

"They send their kid to daycare every day. They're worried now, the other parents of the kids at daycare are going to be upset to know that they could potentially have been exposed to COVID, again because someone couldn't take the requirements seriously," he said.

Schmoranz said he hopes there are "severe consequences" for anyone who decides to "go on a wine and food tour" of the area while "sick with COVID."

Health unit still 'refining' notification process

In a statement to CBC News a spokesperson for the WECHU said this instance is the first time the health unit has had to issue this type of notification, adding they will refine their process going forward to "improve coordination of our communications."

"The WECHU's top priority is to notify the public as quickly as possible in any case where public notification is needed for a potential exposure," reads the statement.

The health unit added, the information shared in the morning briefing occurred in parallel to other notifications, that are were part of their overall process, including discussions with each identified business.