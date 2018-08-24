The local health unit says a Windsor-Essex resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus for the first time in 2018.

No details surrounding the person's condition, identity or where exactly they're from have been released.

Health officials say approximately 25 per cent of people who contract the virus developing West Nile fever, with a small number of people (less than 1 per cent) develop severe neuroinvasive disease — that include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

Officials add area residents should eliminate any standing water from their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.