Health unit board approves deal with public health nurses
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit board has unanimously approved a deal with public health nurses.
The new contract is a three-year deal
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit board has unanimously approved a deal with public health nurses.
Nurses voted Wednesday to head back to work after a two-month strike. Talks began Tuesday between the health unit and the Ontario Nurses Association. An urgent board meeting was held Thursday morning to ratify the deal.
"Everything is in place and our nurses will be returning tomorrow," said WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette.
A previous offer had been rejected in early April. The 86 nurses have been working without a contract since March of last year.
Local union president told CBC the contract is a three-year contract which includes a two per cent pay increase.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.