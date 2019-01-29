Health unit board approves deal with public health nurses

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit board has unanimously approved a deal with public health nurses.

Nurses voted Wednesday to head back to work after a two-month strike. Talks began Tuesday between the health unit and the Ontario Nurses Association. An urgent board meeting was held Thursday morning to ratify the deal.

"Everything is in place and our nurses will be returning tomorrow," said WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette.

A previous offer had been rejected in early April. The 86 nurses have been working without a contract since March of last year.

Local union president told CBC the contract is a three-year contract which includes a two per cent pay increase.