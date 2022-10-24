Health care workers take election oath to help LTC residents in quarantine cast a vote

Some health care staff at long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor have taken an election-related oath to ensure residents forced to quarantine can cast a vote during Monday's municipal election.

Five long-term care and retirement homes experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak are using these special protocols, according to the City of Windsor.

City clerk Steve Vlachodimos tells CBC News he was required to invoke section 53 of the Municipal Elections Act, which is an emergency declaration. It's only used if the clerk feels "circumstances have arisen that are likely to prevent the election being conducted," according to the legislation.

Polling stations are required inside retirement or long-term care homes with 50 or more residents, he said.

Since people in quarantine cannot go into public areas and election staff cannot see them directly, Vlachodimos said that's where health care staff can assist.

After taking an oath, the health care worker takes a ballot enclosed in a "secrecy sleeve" to the resident. Once the ballot is cast, it's put back in the sleeve and brought to the tabulator, where elections staff observe the vote being counted, Vlachodimos said.

The city is operating 104 polls and five are affected by these enhanced safety protocols.